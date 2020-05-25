MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Badshah's Latest Toxic is 'All-out Heartbreak' Song, Says Co-singer Payal Dev

Badshah's Latest Toxic is 'All-out Heartbreak' Song, Says Co-singer Payal Dev

Singer Payal Dev, who has collaborated with rapper Badshah after Genda Fool for a new song called Toxic said that it will be an "all-out heartbreak song."

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
Share this:

After Genda Phool, rapper Badshah is out with his new song Toxic, once again collaborating with singer-composer Payal Dev, a song Payal describes as an "all-out heartbreak" number.

Featuring Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the video of the song was shot at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Talking about the upcoming song, Payal said: " Toxic was actually the first song that Badshah and I had decided to collaborate on. 'Genda phool' happened much later but was released first as the video was shot beforehand."

Praising Badshah, she said, "He is an amazing artiste and always open to new sounds."

As for the song, Toxic is an "all-out heartbreak melodic song, and lyrics are from a different school of thought". "We all have shot the video at our respective homes," she said.

The singer has been focusing on music to cheer up people's mood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She had also released a song titled Sayyam Rakh.

Talking about it, she had said: "We all know about the current situation going around the world and we all are trying our best to fight it. It is a song that will lift your spirit and give more hope, even if few people hear the song and feel motivated I would be very happy. This song is very special to me."

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading