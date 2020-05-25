Badshah's Latest Toxic is 'All-out Heartbreak' Song, Says Co-singer Payal Dev

After Genda Phool, rapper Badshah is out with his new song Toxic, once again collaborating with singer-composer Payal Dev, a song Payal describes as an "all-out heartbreak" number.

Featuring Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the video of the song was shot at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Talking about the upcoming song, Payal said: " Toxic was actually the first song that Badshah and I had decided to collaborate on. 'Genda phool' happened much later but was released first as the video was shot beforehand."

Praising Badshah, she said, "He is an amazing artiste and always open to new sounds."

As for the song, Toxic is an "all-out heartbreak melodic song, and lyrics are from a different school of thought". "We all have shot the video at our respective homes," she said.

The singer has been focusing on music to cheer up people's mood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She had also released a song titled Sayyam Rakh.

Talking about it, she had said: "We all know about the current situation going around the world and we all are trying our best to fight it. It is a song that will lift your spirit and give more hope, even if few people hear the song and feel motivated I would be very happy. This song is very special to me."

