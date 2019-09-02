Badshah's Pic with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Have Led Fans to Speculate Their Reunion

Of late, a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif sharing a good laugh with rapper Badshah is making rounds on the Internet. The behind the set picture shared first by the rapper on his Instagram story has been picked up by the fans of the actors and is being widely shared across fan pages.

The photo has the trio dressed in ethnic outfits as they goofily pose for the camera. While Katrina has worked with Badshah for the song Kaal Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho, Ranbir did Break-up Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with the rapper. It is still unclear if it is a recent picture or it was taken during some previous shoots, the photo has led fans to speculate if the trio is coming together for a project.

Ranbir and Katrina, who reportedly dated each other for some time, were last seen sharing the screen space in Jagga Jasoos (2017). The two have also done films like-- Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2009).

Katrina was last seen as Kumud Raina opposite Salman Khan in Bharat and is currently prepping up for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Ranbir, on the other hand, was last seen stepping into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt for Sanju and has Brahmastra, Shamshera and a yet to be titled film with Luv Ranjan in the pipeline.

On the personal front, Ranbir recently accepted his relationship with Alia Bhatt, whereas, Katrina is happily single.

