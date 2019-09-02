Badshah's Pic with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Have Led Fans to Speculate Their Reunion
Recently, rapper Badshah took to his Instagram story to share a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Of late, a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif sharing a good laugh with rapper Badshah is making rounds on the Internet. The behind the set picture shared first by the rapper on his Instagram story has been picked up by the fans of the actors and is being widely shared across fan pages.
The photo has the trio dressed in ethnic outfits as they goofily pose for the camera. While Katrina has worked with Badshah for the song Kaal Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho, Ranbir did Break-up Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with the rapper. It is still unclear if it is a recent picture or it was taken during some previous shoots, the photo has led fans to speculate if the trio is coming together for a project.
BTS: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and @Its_Badshah ✨ pic.twitter.com/34nniI0eZJ— RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) August 31, 2019
Ranbir and Katrina, who reportedly dated each other for some time, were last seen sharing the screen space in Jagga Jasoos (2017). The two have also done films like-- Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2009).
Katrina was last seen as Kumud Raina opposite Salman Khan in Bharat and is currently prepping up for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Ranbir, on the other hand, was last seen stepping into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt for Sanju and has Brahmastra, Shamshera and a yet to be titled film with Luv Ranjan in the pipeline.
On the personal front, Ranbir recently accepted his relationship with Alia Bhatt, whereas, Katrina is happily single.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lisa Haydon Shows Off Baby Bump in This Stunning Maternity Photoshoot, See Pic
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League
- We were Concentrating So Much on Daenerys & Jon Snow, Say Game of Thrones Makers on Coffee-Cup Gaffe
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
- Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved