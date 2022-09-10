Badshah's Song Voodoo Becomes Part of Major Tech Event; Rapper Says He Had 'Absolutely No Idea'

After remixing American electronic dance music DJ trio Major Lazer’s song Que Calor in 2019, rapper Badshah became a part of the international hip-hop scene with Voodoo, which was released earlier. The trilingual anthem in Hindi, Spanish and English featured Badshah along with Latin global superstar, music icon, and entrepreneur J Balvin. It was released under Universal Music India Pvt Ltd and was produced by producer and artist Tainy. The international hit has now set a benchmark as it was recently integrated in Apple’s keynote event when they launched their new series of iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, and iWatch.

Voodoo was used for the launch of Apple’s new AirPods Pro at its far-out event, making it an even more special and proud moment for Badshah. A cautionary tale of lust and magic, Voodoo was showcased at the tech event with its striking, effects-filled video introducing the latest products, reflecting the song’s supernatural theme. Post its release in April, the song gained attention from appearances on New York Times Square, presences across playlists, and short video platforms in various countries.

Talking about the integration, Badshah says, “I had absolutely no idea that my song Voodoo was going to be played for Apple’s keynote event. When I heard it, I thought it was played only for the Indian market, so I checked my setting to confirm but then got to know that it’s just one event streamed live worldwide. I was so happy and surprised to see my song being integrated for the new AirPods Pro, a big shout out to Apple!”

For the rapper, this feat is rather significant for his musical career and in putting India on the global map. “This collaboration of mine on Voodoo with J Balvin, who’s the biggest Latino superstar is extremely groundbreaking and very important for the Indian music industry and for my career as well,” he remarks.

Badshah adds, “This collaboration just puts all of us onto another pedestal altogether. I’m really happy to see that Voodoo has crossed over and has such a long life.”

On a related note, Badshah has had two more singles releasing this year alongside Voodoo – Tabahi, also featuring actor Tamannaah Bhatia, and Trap Munde, where he shared screen space with rapper-lyricist Ikka. He also had cameo appearances in Ek Villain Returns and the second season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. ​

