Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
102 Not Out first song Badumbaa sees Amitabh Bachchan in a jolly good mood.
Image: Poster of 102 Not Out
The much talked about song from Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out is here and it will send you to a happy place. The song titled Badumba has been composed by none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself, who has also crooned the peppy number. The lyrics are given by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song also features Rishi Kapoor who has also lend his voice in the song.
102 Not Out- is an ageless comedy that brings together Indian Cinema’s two biggest stalwarts-Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor after 27 years, with the two legends playing father-son duo for the first time. 102 years young Dattatraya Vakharia (Amitabh Bachchan) lives life to the fullest and wants to break the record of oldest living man- that’s held by a 118 years old Chinese. Dattatraya wants to live a stress-free life in order to become the oldest living man. However, there is only one hindrance- his 75-year-old son Babulal (Rishi Kapoor) who has resigned himself to a life of old age stuck in drudgery.
The film is set to release on May 4.
