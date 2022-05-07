Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Winners: Squid Game, D.P., Lee Junho and Kim Tae Ri Win Big

The winners of the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards have been announced and it comes as no surprise that Squid Game won numerous awards at the ceremony. The Netflix show, which gained international popularity, won three awards. These include the Grand Prize (Daesang). D.P. also bagged three awards, including Best Drama. Meanwhile, Lee Junho took home the Best Actor award for The Red Sleeve while the Best Actress award was presented to Kim Tae-ri for Twenty Five, Twenty One.

On the movie front, Escape from Mogadishu won Grand Prize and Best Film. King Marker’s Sol Kyung Gu won Best Actor whereas Lee Hye-young from In Front of Your Face won Best Actress. Via Soompi, take a look at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards winners list below:

Television:

Grand Prize: Squid Game

Best Drama: D.P.

Best Variety Show: “Street Woman Fighter

Best Educational Show: “Documentary Insight National Team

Best Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk — Squid Game

Best Actor: Lee Junho — The Red Sleeve

Best Actress: Kim Tae-ri — Twenty Five, Twenty One

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Hyun-chul D.P.

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Shin-rok — Hellbound

Best New Actor: Goo Kyo-hwan — D.P.

Best New Actress: Kim Hye-joon — Inspector Koo

Best Male Entertainer: Lee Yong-jin

Best Female Entertainer: Joo Hyun-young

Best Screenplay: Kim Min-seok Juvenile Justice

Best Art Direction: Jung Jae-il — Squid Game

TikTok Popularity Award: Lee Junho — The Red Sleeve, Kim Tae-ri — Twenty Five, Twenty One

Film:

Grand Prize: Ryu Seung Wan — Escape from Mogadishu

Best Film: Escape from Mogadishu

Best Director: Byun Sung-hyun — King Maker

Best New Director: Jo Eun-ji — Perhaps Love

Best Actor: Sol Kyung-gu — King Maker

Best Actress: Lee Hye-young — In Front of Your Face

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo-jin — King Maker

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Soo-kyung — The Miracle

Best New Actor: Lee Hong-nae — Hot Blooded

Best New Actress: Lee Yoo-mi — Young Adult Matters

Best Screenplay: Director Jung Ga Young, screenwriter Wang Hye Ji — Romance Without Love

Best Art Direction: Choi Young-hwan — Escape from Mogadishu

This year, the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards took place on May 6 at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan. Shin Dong-yup, Suzy, and Park Bo-gum doubled up as hosts for the event. The award show marked Park Bo-gum’s first activity since he was discharged from his military training.

