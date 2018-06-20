English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BAFTA 2019 to Adhere to Diversity Norms in Two Categories
First announced in 2016 and now confirmed for the 2019 BAFTA awards, the requirements impact two categories going into awards season: outstanding British film and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
The British Academy of Film and Television Academy (BAFTA) has brought into effect new eligibility requirements aimed at improving the diversity of its film awards.
Entries into two categories will be required to meet diversity standards, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
First announced in 2016 and now confirmed for the 2019 BAFTA awards, the requirements impact two categories going into awards season: outstanding British film and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.
All entries into these categories will now be required to meet at least two of the four BFI Diversity Standards, the British Film Institute's guidance policy for project funding that focuses on underrepresented groups across four areas -- on-screen representation, themes and narratives; project leadership and creative practitioners; industry access and opportunities; and opportunities for diversity in audience development.
"I am immensely proud of BAFTA's commitment to diversity across all its activities which support an open, accessible and inclusive industry," said Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA's film committee.
"By embracing these standards for awards recognition, we can build on the work already being done to improve representation whilst maintaining BAFTA's standards of excellence for British film," Samuelson added.
Also Watch
Entries into two categories will be required to meet diversity standards, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
First announced in 2016 and now confirmed for the 2019 BAFTA awards, the requirements impact two categories going into awards season: outstanding British film and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.
All entries into these categories will now be required to meet at least two of the four BFI Diversity Standards, the British Film Institute's guidance policy for project funding that focuses on underrepresented groups across four areas -- on-screen representation, themes and narratives; project leadership and creative practitioners; industry access and opportunities; and opportunities for diversity in audience development.
"I am immensely proud of BAFTA's commitment to diversity across all its activities which support an open, accessible and inclusive industry," said Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA's film committee.
"By embracing these standards for awards recognition, we can build on the work already being done to improve representation whilst maintaining BAFTA's standards of excellence for British film," Samuelson added.
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I’m a Proud Mother Today: Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas’s Mom
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Planning To Tie The Knot In 2020?
- Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire