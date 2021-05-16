Baghban Actor Saahil Chadha and Wife Hit By Ambulance, Suffer Injuries

Baghban actor Saahil Chadha and his wife Promila recently met with an accident and suffered injuries. The couple was hit by an ambulance in Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to reports Saahil and Promila were walking to their carked parked behind St Xavier’s College, when they were hit from behind. Saahil was dragged for two feet and suffered injuries on his leg and thigh. His wife, on the other hand, had two fractures on her leg. Saahil is currently hospitalised in Bombay Hospital, while Promila is staying with her cousin.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Saahil said, “The police have nabbed the driver." He further added, “I practise Buddhism and feel that a big undesirable and much worse incident has been averted in my life. I am under observation for the next few days no doubt, but God has been kind. Whatever happened was extremely shocking and scary.”

Saahil played one of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s sons in Baghban, along with Sameer Soni, Aman Verma, Nasir Kazi. He was last seen in Ajay Bahl’s Section 375. The film starred Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.

