Baghban Actress Arzoo Govitrikar Files Case of Domestic Violence Against Husband

Actress Arzoo Govitrikar, who has appeared in films like Baghban and Mere Baap Pehle Aap, has reportedly filed a case of domestic violence against her businessman husband Siddharth Sabharwal.In her complaint, the actress, who is the sister of Aditi Govitrikar, alleged that her husband hit her under the influence of alcohol and she has also submitted CCTV footage of the said assault, reports Mumbai Mirror. She has accused her husband of brutally assaulting her on February 15 when she objected to his alcohol consumption.However, Siddharth has said that Arzoo had "asked him to slap her" under the pretext of rehearsing for a crime show. "I will respond to the allegations at the right forum," he added.Arzoo has accused Siddharth of 'dragging her inside the bathroom around 4am and hitting her viciously.' The alleged assault took place in February, after which Arzoo moved out of the couple's Worli apartment.Arzoo married Siddharth Sabharwal in 2010 and they are parents to five-year-old son Aashman.Mumbai Mirror also reported that on Tuesday, Arzoo filed a fresh complaint against Siddharth at the Worli police station for taking Aashman into his custody. She was accompanied by her sister Aditi and their actor friend Aashish Chaudhary. When Mumbai Mirror asked for her comment on the ongoing case, Aditi refused, saying that she "didn't want to discuss her personal matter."Apart from Baghban, Arzoo has also featured in shows like Naagin and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si.