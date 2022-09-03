Bagheera Actor Gopinath Ravi Shares Pics From Dreamy Wedding

Gopinath Ravi came into the limelight after appearing in the Prabhu Deva-starrer Bagheera. The actor-model is currently making headlines after the news of his grand wedding surfaced on the internet. Gopinath Ravi tied the nuptial knot with Dr. Priya in a traditional wedding ceremony. It took place on August 29 at the ITC Hotel in Chennai. Actors including Sarathkumar, Santhosh Pratap, Master Mahendran, Suresh Chakraborty, Radhika, Yashika Anand, Shalu Shammu, Gayatri Shan, producer Manoj Ben, director Ravi Bernad among othrs were part of the ceremony.

Gopinath has also shared a few pictures from his special day on Instagram. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Yashika Aannanand thank you so much for making our wedding so special with your presence and love”.

Gopinath Ravi and Dr. Priya were reportedly dating for more than a year before they got married last month.

On the career front, Gopinath Ravi made his acting debut in 2020 with the Tamil film Bagheera. It was directed by Adhik Ravichandran and featured Prabhu Deva and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. In the year 2021, he won the coveted title of Rubabru Mr. India. He will be seen representing India in the upcoming international pageant Master of Misters, in the United States of America. The pageant has been organised by TIM Management Group, which also runs the Mister Model International Pageant.

Dr. Priya is a dermatologist in Chennai.

