1-MIN READ

'Bahu Humari Rajni Kant' Actress Archana Singh Set For Telugu Film Debut

credits - IANS

TV actress Archana Singh Rajput will make her Telugu debut from Jhony's Mahaprasthanam. The motion poster of the movie has already been released.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
Actress Archana Singh Rajput, who was seen in the TV show Bahu Humari Rajni Kant, will be seen making her Telugu debut with the film Mahaprasthanam, starring Tanish and Kabir Duhan Singh.

"The film is gangster drama based in an action backdrop. I'm playing the lead and have done two item numbers in this film. The first song is Kummu kummu nene neeku zyummu and the next song is Billi choosa. My experience was really amazing working with all of them," said Archana.

The actress said it was great sharing screen space with Kabir Duhan Singh, Tanish and Muskan in the film directed by Jhony, who had earlier called the shots on the horror thriller Anthaku Minchi.

"Altogether it was great tuning and chemistry . About the director, Johnny sir is very creative and supportive. It is my first Tamil film and I really enjoyed working!" he said.

She said she had never done an item number before.

"It was an amazing experience. I never did item songs and worked for the Telugu industry before and it's for the first time. It was a challenging role because language is very different. As I'm very hardworking I have done lots of rehearsals before shooting. Kapil sir was my Choreographer who supported me a lot," she said.

The music is given by Sunil Kashyap. The motion poster of the movie has been released.

