Bahubali Director SS Rajamouli Completes 20 Years in Industry: A Look At His Journey

S S Rajamouli, the Indian film director who primarily works in Telugu cinema, has completed 20 years in the industry. Besides being blockbusters, the films he helmed have thrived at the box office. His first film, Student No. 1, premiered on September 27, 2001. Needless to say, Rajamouli has tasted the success many can only imagine. It won’t be wrong to say that Rajamouli is not just one of the best but also among the most successful directors in the country today.

Rajamouli gives a lot of time to his films and has directed 11 ventures in his 2-decade career. The budget of Student no. 1 was around Rs 2 crores while the film had already made 2.75 crores from its pre-release business. At the box office, it made a collection of around Rs 12 crores. His second film Simhadri’s budget was Rs 8 crores and its pre-release business was 13 crores. The film was a superhit at the box office, collecting Rs 26 crores. His movie Sye’s budget was Rs 5 crores, while the pre-release business was Rs 7 crores and collections stood at Rs 9.5 crores.

Film Chatrapathi was made at a budget of Rs 10 crores and had a pre-release business of Rs 13 crores. The film then collected Rs 21 crores at the box office. Vikramarkudu’s budget was 11 crores, its pre-release business was 14 crores and it collected Rs 23 crores. Another film, Yamadonga, was made on a budget of Rs 18 crores. While the film’s pre-release business was Rs 22 crores, its collection was Rs 29 crores. His film Magadheera’s budget was Rs 44 crores. With a pre-release business of Rs 48 crores, its collection was Rs 78 crores.

Maryada Ramanna had a budget of Rs 14 crores, its pre-release business was Rs 20 crores and it collected Rs 29 crores. Eega’s budget was Rs 26 crores, its pre-release business was Rs 32 crores and collections were Rs 45 crores. The budget of Bahubali: The Beginning was a mammoth Rs 136 crore while its pre-release business was Rs 191 crores and its approximate collection was Rs 600 crores. Bahubali: The Conclusion’s budget was Rs 250 crores (combined for two parts), its pre-release business was Rs 380 crores and it made a collection of approximately Rs 854 crores. His upcoming film RRR’s budget is about Rs 400 crores.

