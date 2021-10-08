Bahubali Star Prabhas Announces 25th Film, To be Released in 8 Languages

Actor Prabhas gained humongous popularity with his film Bahubali. The film wasn’t just a major box office hit, but also made Prabhas a pan-India star. And now, his fans always wait for the announcement of the actor’s new projects. On Friday, Prabhas posted something special on his Instagram account. Prabhas announced the beginning of his new film ‘Spirit’, his career’s 25th venture. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie will be produced by T-series and Bhadrakali Pictures. Besides, the film will be released in eight different languages.

Apart from five Indian languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi — the film will also be released in three international languages — Japanese, Chinese and Korean. These languages have been mentioned on the announcement poster shared by Prabhas. Announcing the film on his Instagram account, Prabhas wrote that he was kick-starting his journey with ‘SPIRIT’. While the announcement of this project has already made the actor’s fans excited, they are also eagerly waiting for Prabhas’ other two big releases — Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

In Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde will be seen with Prabhas. The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will be released on January 14, 2022. Adipurush is another big project, being directed by Om Raut. The movie will be produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will be seen with Prabhas in this special project which will be an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It is scheduled to be released in August next year.

