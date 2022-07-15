Bahubali Star Prabhas Set to Invest in Hotel Business in Dubai and Spain

Rebel star Prabhas, who charges between Rs 100 and 150 crores for each production, is planning to invest in a hotel company in Dubai and later in Spain. According to media sources, Prabhas intends to spend his huge earnings in the hotel industry.

Prabhas, the Bahubali star, is one of the top actors in the Indian film industry. He now charges a hefty Rs 100 crore for each of his projects. He now has several high-budget pan-India projects in various stages of production.

The actor’s outstanding performance in Bahubali has launched him to stardom. According to sources, the Bahubali star earned between Rs 40-50 crore for each film.

In terms of hotel investments, in addition to Prabhas, many other Tollywood giants like Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and a few others have intentions to engage in the hotel sector in Dubai. It is one of the most popular filming sites in the South Indian film industry.

According to media sources, Prabhas would be a humble contributor to the investment project required to launch the firm, and Spain would be his next destination after Dubai. Many celebrities own many national and international enterprises. Restaurants are owned by celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Allu Arjun, and Sushmita Sen.

Even one of the most famous Bollywood actresses, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is now a business entrepreneur known around the world, has become a household name in the corporate world.

Prabhas will next appear in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. In this historic entertainment, he will appear with Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. He also has a project with Deepika Padukone called Project K. He has also collaborated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Spirit.

