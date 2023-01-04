'Bahut Pyaar Karti Hoon...' Tunisha Sharma Texted Sheezan Khan's Mom; Latter Shares Chat On Birthday

Actor Sheezan Khan’s mother shared an alleged chat with Tunisha Sharma on her 21st birth anniversary. The chats hinted that Tunisha shared a close bond with Sheezan’s mother. In the chat, Tunisha poured her heart out to Sheezan’s mother, assuming her that she would always be around. In return, Sheezan’s mother showered her with love, praying for her good health.

“Jab mere saath koi nahi khada mujhe pata hai aap or aapi humesha khade rahoge. Boht pyaar karti hu aap dono se. Fikra na karein sab theek hoga. Main yahi hu aapke pass," Tunisha allegedly texted Sheezan’s mother read. In reply, Sheezan’s mother wrote, “Tum humesha khush raho beta, tumahri health sahi rahe bus ameen."

Sharing the chat, along with a couple of pictures with Tunisha, Sheezan’s mother wrote, “Mera baccha AAJ tujhe 12 din ho gae lekin sabr nahi araha he tu aur , teri khushbu teri yaade iss ghar ke har hisse me basi hui hai aaj ke din ka hum sab bahut besabri se intezar rahe thhe ..hum tujhe is baar waisa hi birthday surprise dena cahhte the jaisa tune apne daddy k saath manaya tha .. jis birthday ko tu miss karti thi . .. jane se pahle us din tune mujhe itni baar sorry kyo bola ab samajh me aya .."

“Aur haan main yani teri Amma aur teri Aapi hamesha tere liye khade hain mera baccha mujhe sukun he is baat ka ki jitne time tu hamare saath rahi hum tujhe wo payar wo sukun wo khushi de sake jo tu deserve karti thhi .. Happy birthday mera bachha," her heartbreaking note added.

Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naazz also penned a heartbreaking note to mark Tunisha Sharma’s birth anniversary. She revealed that the family had plans to surprise her with special celebrations and that she was looking forward to decking her up for the party and seeing her reaction. Falaq added that Tunisha meant the world to her and her heart is broken by the recent turn of events. She confessed she wasn’t sure who she should pray for — her soul or their family, who are badly impacted by her death.

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24, Saturday. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside.

Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors dated briefly. However, they broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death. Sheezan has been accused of abetment of her suicide by her mother and has been under police custody since December 25.

