Baiju Bawra: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Magnum Opus

Sanjay Leela Bhansali may be super engrossed with his debut web series, Heeramandi. However, he has eyes set to take his next big project, Baiju Bawra, to the floors. The filmmaker, known to design big screen epics, has already got the set work in motion, which is being built at Film City, Goregaon. SLB is likely to start filming from the month of October.

Now, as per a report in Mid-day, the filmmaker has roped in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to play key roles in the film. A source close to the development informed the portal that the two actors are currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. However, it is likely that they may have to work on their date diaries to effectively juggle the two projects.

“The primary roadblock will be the look of the characters, as the two actors sport distinct looks in the films. The actors’ teams are ensuring that the duo finish major chunks of Karan’s film before moving to Bhansali’s project,” the source was quoted as saying.

The last update on the casting for SLB’s project was that he has finalised Ranveer to play the lead. The director or a spokesperson from his team is yet to give an official confirmation around the casting decisions. SLB and Ranveer have already teamed up for three major successful films namely Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Speaking about Alia, she has collaborated with Bhansali for the first time for the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The makers are yet to make an announcement for the release date of the drama. However, Bhansali maintains that he has designed the film for a big screen so he will wait for the theatres to open.

Ranveer and Alia started shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on August 20. The film marks Karan’s return to the director’s chair after a gap of five years. His last venture as a director was the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranveer and Alia have previously co-starred in Gully Boy. They have also been roped in to play important characters in Karan’s much-delayed historical drama, Takht.

