Bail Granted to Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Netizens Call for 'Mirzapur 2' Boycott

The Bombay High Court Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

In another news, as the trailer of season 2 of popular web series Mirzapur was released on Tuesday, a section of people on Twitter started calling for its boycott even before the series is launched.

Also, Alia Bhatt is all set to join RRR team for shooting her portions alongside lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

In December 2019, Ali Fazal and Farhan Akhtar had supported the nationwide anti-CAA protests. As their upcoming series Mirzapur 2's trailer launched, a certain section of internet users trended #BoycottMirzapur2 on social media.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda arrested over drugs-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty was however rejected.

RRR has begun shoot in Hyderabad with lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt is also playing a small role in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

A throwback pictures of South stars Anushka Shetty and Prabhas has gone viral on the internet, with fans quoting the Baahubali co-actors as 'made for each other'.

Actor Bobby Deol said that his debut film 'Barsaat' was delayed by two years as Shekhar Kapur left the project after filming for 27 days and Rajkumar Santoshi was roped in to complete the project later.

