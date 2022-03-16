Bailable Warrant Against Shilpa Shetty's Mother Sunanda Shetty for Loan Default

A metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against Sunanda Shetty, the mother of Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, for allegedly defaulting on a loan of Rs 21 lakh.

Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan had earlier this week issued summons to Shilpa, her mother Sunanda, and sister Shamita Shetty in a fraud case filed by Parshad Firoze Amra, owner of an automobile agency over the payment of loans.

The Shetty family challenged the summons in the sessions court. On Monday, session Judge A.Z. Khan stayed the magistrate’s order against Shilpa and Shamita, but proceedings against Sunanda will continue in the lower court.

The sessions judge, while staying the process against Shilpa and Shamita, observed that their parents, Surendra Shetty and Sunanda were partners in the firm, while no document was produced to show that their daughters were also partners and had any concern with the payment of the loan.

Rs 1000 bailable warrant against Sunanda

After not appearing in the court for the hearing, the complainant had filed a petition against Sunanda, seeking a non-bailable warrant. The court, while rejecting the exemption filed by Sunanda, issued a bailable warrant of Rs 1000.

Zain Shroff and Zubin Sheth of Y & A Legal, representing complainant Parshad Firoze Amra, said the magistrate refused to grant exemption to Sunanda Shetty from the appearance on Tuesday. Acting on their plea, the court issued a bailable warrant against her. Amra has alleged that Surender Shetty had borrowed money from him in 2015. It was to be repaid by January 2017 but never repaid.

