Bajrang Dal Files Complaint Against Actress Sai Pallavi For Remark On Kashmiri Pandits

South actress Sai Pallavi has courted controversy over a recent remark about the film The Kashmir Files and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. While promoting her film Virata Parvam, Sai was asked about her political inclination during her college years.

The actress replied that she comes from a very politically-neutral family.

Furthermore, she added “I have heard about the left-wing and right-wing. But, I cannot say who is right and who is wrong. The film, The Kashmir Files, shows how Kashmiri Pandits were killed.

“Recently, there was an incident of a person being killed for carrying a cow because he was suspected to be a Muslim. After killing the person, the attackers raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. What is the difference between what happened in Kashmir and what happened recently?” she said

Following this statement, Bajrang Dal has filed a complaint in the Sultan Bazar Police station in Hyderabad against the actress. The police said, “We will have a look at the video and take action after seeking legal opinion.”

BJP leader and actress Vijayashanthi reacted to the statement, saying, “Beating a thief for money… How can a mother punish a child who has done wrong? Do you see the robber and the mother as the same? When someone mentions things they are not aware of, it is a good idea to gently put that topic aside.”

Netizens are divided on her statement.

