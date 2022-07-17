Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Sequel To Be A Continuation Of Part One; Salman Khan Loved The Script

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015 and was widely loved by the audience. It is no secret that the superstar will soon be working on the sequel of this film. While fans are eagerly waiting to know when Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 which is titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan will be released, here is some update.

In a recent interview, the writer of the film KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that the basic outline of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 script is ready and has been narrated to Salman Khan too. “I have narrated the story outline to Bhai and he has loved it. Now the ball is in his court to decide on timelines,” he told Pinkvilla.

Sharing details about the sequel, Prasad revealed that the film will be in continuation of the first part and will take a leap of eight to ten years. “Yes, the story takes an 8 to 10-year leap in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. I am hopeful that the sequel will be no lesser than the first part,” he added.

During the interview, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who is also the father of filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli shared that the RRR director had also expressed his desire to direct Bajrangi Bhaijaan once. “Before I was about to commit the story to Salman Bhai, I narrated it to my son and tears started rolling from his eyes. I asked if I should keep the story for him, but he asked me to give it away. Once the film was released, he came to me and said ‘Papa, you asked me at the wrong time. I was shooting the climax of Bahubali 1 and it was a jittery situation then. Had you asked me 10 days before or later, I would have directed the film’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also starts Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill. The film will hit theatres in December this year. Apart from this, Salman also has Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif in his pipeline. He is also likely to begin shooting for No Entry 2 by the year-end. Besides this, Salman will also make a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.