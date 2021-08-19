Bajrangi Bhaijaan Actor Sunita Shirole Seeks Financial Help, Says ‘It’s Very Difficult to Survive’

The pandemic and lockdown have hampered the functioning of various sectors especially the entertainment industry. Several actors have shared that being out of work during the pandemic, has made their lives hard. The latest edition in the list is senior actress and Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Sunita Shirole. Her financial condition got worse due to hospitalisation and medical bills. Shirole is suffering from a kidney infection and other ailments due to which she is in dire need of financial help.

The 85-year-old has featured in a number of films, including Shaapit, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and TV shows like Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein. While speaking to ETimes, Shirole shared that she has used up all her saving to survive this period. The actor was hospitalised with a knee infection and acute knee pain, during hospitalisation she once fell and fractured her left leg. “I have undergone an angioplasty in the past and I am battling other ailments, too,” she said.

Shirole is currently staying at actress Nupur Alankar’s house. The actress expressed that she is grateful to CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes’ Association) for sending Nupur to help her. Shirole shared that Nupur shifted the actress from a guest flat to her own house and had also hired a nurse. Though Shirole wishes to resume work, the deteriorating condition of her leg is coming in the way. Therefore, she seeks financial help till she is not able to get back on her feet.

Recollecting her past, the actress revealed that she had invested a major chunk of her earnings in a business that was set up by her husband. Unfortunately, a fire broke out in the warehouse and the couple lost everything. Shirole’s husband died in 2003 and she, now, regrets not saving money and owning a house in Mumbai. “Aaj main duniya ke rehem aur karam par hoon. It’s very difficult to survive,” she added.

