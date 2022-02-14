Bajrangi Bhaijaan To Gang Leader, 5 Films Allu Arjun Rejected But Were Huge Hits

Actor Allu Arjun has become a pan-India sensation after the success of his film Pushpa: The Rise. He impressed everyone with his acting skills. The actor’s dialogue delivery remains an inspiration behind viral Instagram reels and small videos of internet celebrities.

And like other stars, Allu Arjun, too, had left some big projects while he was busy shooting for other directors. Following are the movies Allu Arjun rejected.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Director Kabir Khan had approached Allu Arjun for the lead role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. After Allu Arjun rejected the movie because of his busy schedule, Kabir approached Salman Khan and finalised him for the role of Pawan in this entertainer, which became a massive hit in 2015.

Geeta Govindam: Allu Arjun rejected Geeta Govindam after the success of Sarainodu. He believed the storyline was not for him. The makers approached Vijay Devarakonda for the male lead role, and the Telugu film was a commercial hit in 2018.

Arjun Reddy: Allu Arjun rejected the movie as he didn’t have the right mindset for the lead role. According to reports, the film was first offered to him but when he rejected it, it was given to Vijay Devarakonda. The Telugu film, released in 2017, brought immense fame to him due to its critical and commercial success.

Bhadra: Filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu approached Allu Arjun to play the lead role in the film. But, the actor refused to do an action film after doing love stories like Gangotri and Arya. Later, the filmmaker finalised Ravi Teja in the lead role. The Telugu film was a huge success at the box office.

Gang Leader: Director Vikram Kumar wanted to make Gang Leader with Allu Arjun. However, he finalised actor Nani after Allu Arjun rejected the film which was released in 2019.

