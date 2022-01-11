Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Harshali Malhotra Gets Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar National Award

Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame actor Harshaali Malhotra, who played the role of Munni, a mute Pakistani girl who got lost in India, has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar National Award.

Harshali, who was absolutely loved by the audience for her performance in the Salman Khan-starrer, recently shared some pictures on her Instagram handle and thanked Dabangg Khan, director Kabir Khan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and the entire team of the film.

In the post that also carries her pictures with the award, Harshali wrote, “This award is dedicated to @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @castingchhabra uncle for believing in me… And for full Bajrangi bhaijaan team. Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar national award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra)…"

In another post, Harshali has shared pictures of herself on stage, receiving the award. “Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar national award from Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra),” reads the caption to the post.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was released in 2015, is one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. The Kabir Khan directorial struck a chord with masses, who also loved the chemistry of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the film.

