Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni Aka Harshaali Malhotra is Now an 'Official Teenager'

Child actor Harshaali Malhotra, who made a mark with her character Munni in Salman Khan’s 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, celebrated her 13th birthday recently. Harshaali took to social media to share some snaps from her birthday celebration. She shared several images and videos where she can be seen standing in front of her birthday cake against the backdrop of birthday decorations. In one of the pictures, Malhotra shared a glimpse of her birthday cake with pretty decorations and the words ‘Official teenager’ written on it.

In another picture, she can be seen cutting her second cake.

Harshaali bagged several awards for her stint in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Apart from that, she has also worked in the television shows Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha.

