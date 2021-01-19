Baking or Cooking: Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Favourite Kitchen Activity

During a QnA session with her Instagram fans on Tuesday, Deepika Padukone said that she loved baking and making cookies was her forte. Taking time out of her busy schedule, the actress hosted the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. Needless to say, she was flooded with questions.

When a fan asked her what’s the favourite food that she made, Deepika said she was more fond of baking than cooking, and so, it would be cookies.

Another fan asked her what was the first thing she did after waking up in the morning. To this, Deepika said she put her alarm off and flashed a gorgeous smile. The actress shared bits from the interactive session on her Instagram stories.

Another fan wanted her to “say hi to Amita from Nagpur”. While saying “hi”, the actress also added that though she hasn’t been to Nagpur yet, she would love to visit the city sometime.

To another user, who asked her about the one thing she loved doing every day, Deepika said she loved working out whenever time permitted. Though she admitted there were instances when she couldn’t workout daily, she made it a point to work out at least 3-4 times a week. In this video, Deepika was seen having a plate of rice. Her friend, Hiteshi, in the background, was seen making funny faces at the camera.

In another video, Deepika responded to a user named Tanya, who had mentioned it was her birthday. The actress, along with Hiteshi, wished Tanya.

On New Year’s Eve, the actress had deleted all her posts from Instagram and Twitter, leaving her fans surprised. The first post she shared after that was an audio file, where she wished her fans a Happy New Year. Since then, she has shared six posts on Instagram, with one of those being a teaser for her soon-to-be-released movie Fighter, in which she stars alongside Hrithik Roshan, directed by Siddharth Anand.