Bakkiyalakshmi Fame Divya Ganesh Getting Married Soon? We Might Know Something

Bakkiyalakshmi is a hugely popular show that airs on Star Vijay. The show stars Suchitra Shetty as the lead character Bakkiyalakshmi and actor Satish Kumar essays the character of her husband Gopi. Divya Ganesh, who plays Bakkiyakshmi’s daughter-in-law — Jennifer, may get married soon, say reports.

But where do these reports stem from?

So Divya has nearly 4.5 lakh followers on Instagram and she recently held a Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram account.

In that session, she hinted at her marriage plans. When a fan asked her when she was planning to get married, she replied, “As soon as possible." She did not say anything more, but the fans are eager to know the details.

Divya was born on September 12, 1994, in the city Ramanathapuram. She completed her schooling in Ramanathapuram and then went on to obtain a law degree. She debuted on the small screen, playing the character of Sembaruthi in the show Keladi Kanmani, which aired on Sun TV. Later, she starred in various shows, including Lakshmi Vandatsu.

However, it was Bakkiyalakshmi, which helped her become a well-known face. Being of an enterprising nature, she did not confine herself to the small screen. She has gone on to star in movies such as Glass.

Divya’s acting in the show has got her a lot of recognition and love from her fans. She has also appeared in some commercials.

Bakkiyalakshmi is a remake of the popular Bengali show Sreemoyee which aired on Star Jalsa and went off-air recently.

