Bakrid 2022: Watch Bollywood Songs That Will Get You Grooving This Eid-al-Adha

HAPPY BAKRID 2022: This weekend marks the festival of Eid-al-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid. It is celebrated to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God. The ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ is observed approximately 70 days after the end of the month of Ramadan.

To make your Eid-al-Adha celebrations even more remarkable, we have curated a list of Bollywood songs to pump up the jam. Let us take a look at some of them:

Khwaja mere Khwaja

Composed by AR Rahman, the song is sung by the Academy Award winner himself. The soulful melody is accompanied by a soothing chorus which will make you feel connected with the divine power itself. From the movie Jodhaa Akbar, the song stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

https://youtu.be/4YbAaRFk70o

Wallah re wallah

A peppy party number from the movie Tees Maar Khan. The qawwali-style song is sung by Sheykhar Ravjiani, Kamal Khan, Raja Hasan, and Shreya Ghoshal. Composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, the lyrics for this song have been penned by Anvita Dutt. Wallah re wallah features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Salman Khan.

https://youtu.be/EchqQjMHwqo

Aaj Ki Party

Since its release in 2015, this song from Bajrangi Bhaijaan has made it to every Eid playlist. Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, the dance number is perfect for the occasion as it celebrates the spirit of the festival.

https://youtu.be/x4UjdNUjwoQ

Arziyan

Another melodious track for those who love soothing numbers, Arziyan will get you crooning. From the movie Delhi 6, this song is composed by Rahman. The song featuring Abhishek Bachchan was shot in the famous streets of Chandni Chowk.

https://youtu.be/dXdD1_AGBZg

Wishing all our readers the heartiest Eid Mubarak!

