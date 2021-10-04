Bal Ganesha to Bal Hanuman, How Childhood of Divine Avatars is Captured in All Glory

Child actors always leave a lasting impression with their innocence and playfully joyous acts and never has this been more evident when they portray divine avatars. The genre of mythology has immense pull and with child actors showing the lesser known and shown facets of the divine’s lives, the happiness can’t certainly be contained. As we enjoy the festive mood in the lead up to Navratri and Dusshera, followed by Diwali, it is only befitting to see how young actors have played the ‘divine’ roles. They are manifestation of courage, profound knowledge and unconditional love in every sense and truly exemplary figures.

Bal Shiv

The recently launched show Bal Shiv brings to life the lesser known tales from Lord Shiva early years. As much as we are aware of Shiva’s ferocious avatar, his innocent acts from the days of growing up and his bond with mother Mahasati Anusuya will leave you teary eyed with joy. Aan Tiwari pays the younger version of Shiva and it leave you with a sense of calm seeing him on screen.

Luv Kush in Uttar Ramayan

In Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan, we are introduced to the tales of Luv and Kush, the twin sons of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The show traces the learnings Luv and Kush receive from Rishi Valmiki, followed by how they apply the teachings in their real lives. It is heartwarming and exemplary to witness such young children taking care of their mother Sita while living in difficult conditions in the forest. Luv-Kush’s bonding will engrain one with important life values.

Bal Hanuman

A glimpse of Lord Hanuman’s mischievous childhood avatar has been given in the animated film Hanuman (2005). As a baby, Hanuman was quite naughty and used his powers to pester the saints living in the nearby forest. Once when he was hungry, he leapt to catch the sun thinking it was a fruit. He was also very close to his mother Anjani and their love is witnessed in all glory in the movie. He is also associated with courage and loyalty.

Bal Ganesha

Lord Ganesha’s immense love for food and his mischievous ways have been the center of many a tales. In the hit show Mahadev, we are shown in detail many facets of Ganesha, from his acute intelligence to his undying devotion for his mother Goddess Parvati, which led to his head getting hacked off by Lord Shiva. Ganesha is the manifestation of innocence, love and extreme intelligence and his childhood tales are not only thoroughly endearing but will leave you laughing.

Bal Krishna

Lord Krishna’s love for butter is inexplicable. He would also go out of his way to trouble girls and would seek immense joy in it. His growing up years have been beautifully captured in Bal Krishna and various animated shows meant for children. His courageous side is also brought forth in the way he fights off demons or local troublemakers who would bother the dwellers in Gokul. No one knew of Krishna’s divinity and it makes his ‘leela’ all the more joyous to witness.

