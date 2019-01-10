English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Wouldn’t Mind Shaving His Head for a Film
Ayushmann Khurrana is slated to play a man suffering from premature balding in his next film Bala.
Image: Yogen Shah
Ayushmann Khurrana, the poster boy of experimental cinema in India, says he wouldn’t think twice about shaving his head if his character in a film demands it.
"If there is a need (to go bald), I will go for it. Physical transformation is imperative for any character that you play on screen. On my part, there will be no hiccups," he told Mid-Day.
Notably, the 34-year-old is slated to play a man suffering from premature balding in his next film Bala. To be directed by Amar Kaushik (of Stree fame), the comedy will be his third outing with Bhumi Pednekar after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017).
Khurrana also hinted that he may also have to put on weight for the role. "We have yet to zero down on the final look. We are figuring out what will go well with the character, including the weight of the person," he said.
Talking about his enviable box-office record, he earlier told PTI, “I am audience made star. But I believe the real star (of a film) is the script, it is the script that makes you a star. I want to give the audience something unconventional every time, something novel. As an actor it is a great space to be in."
After having performed a variety of roles, Khurrana now wants to do a film dealing with LGBT. "We have lot of battles to win. There is cultural shift. We can make a film now on it and it will hopefully be censor proof as it has been decriminalised by the Supreme Court now. It will be interesting to go into this space in a commercial way," he said.
