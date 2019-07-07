Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam Dance Their Heart Out at Film's Wrap Party

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam have wrapped up filming director Amar Kaushik's Bala, and the duo shared a series of pictures and videos from the after-party on the set. Taking forward his love for unconventional roles—a sperm donor (Vicky Donor), a man suffering from erectile dysfunction (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), a pianist pretending to be blind (Andhadhun), a grown-up son coming to terms with the accidental pregnancy of his ageing mother (Badhaai Ho) and a cop fighting against caste discrimination— Ayushmann will play a man dealing with premature balding in Bala.

The actor posted videos to his Instagram Story, wherein the entire cast and crew of Bala can be seen dancing and cutting a cake. In one of the videos, the Bala team can be seen shaking a leg to Ayushmann's film Badhaai Ho song Morni Banke. The actor is also seen teaching everyone the signature step of the song. In the second one, the actor, along with the entire team including the director and Yami, is seen cutting the cake to celebrate the last day of the movie.

Check out all the pictures and videos:

And it’s a wrap for #Bala. A film which will question the superficial definition of beauty in an entertaining way. Thank you #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam @nowitsabhi @jaavedjaaferi and the entire cast and crew. This is going to be special. Nov 2019 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2xo1LPiP9q — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 7, 2019

Ayushmann and Yami have collaborated on this film after a gap of seven years. They previously worked together in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor.

"The kind of working experience I had with Amar Kaushik and such a brilliant team is something you always look for," Yami said in a statement.

"Everyone associated with the film has given their best to shape up the project for audiences to love. 'Bala' is going to be a very special film for many reasons," she added.

Yami will be seen playing a model from a small town in Bala. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann's co-star of many films.

Ayushmann also tweeted about the film after finishing the shoot. He wrote: "And it's a wrap for 'Bala'. A film which will question the superficial definition of beauty in an entertaining way. Thank you #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam @nowitsabhi @jaavedjaaferi and the entire cast and crew. This is going to be special. November 2019."

Talking about his role in the movie, Ayushmann earlier told Mid-Day, "If there is a need (to go bald), I will go for it. Physical transformation is imperative for any character that you play on screen. On my part, there will be no hiccups."

