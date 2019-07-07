Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam Dance Their Heart Out at Film's Wrap Party

'Bala' has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, the same duo that’s behind 'Stree', which turned out to be one of the biggest Hindi films of 2018.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam Dance Their Heart Out at Film's Wrap Party
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam have wrapped up filming director Amar Kaushik's Bala, and the duo shared a series of pictures and videos from the after-party on the set. Taking forward his love for unconventional roles—a sperm donor (Vicky Donor), a man suffering from erectile dysfunction (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), a pianist pretending to be blind (Andhadhun), a grown-up son coming to terms with the accidental pregnancy of his ageing mother (Badhaai Ho) and a cop fighting against caste discrimination— Ayushmann will play a man dealing with premature balding in Bala.

The actor posted videos to his Instagram Story, wherein the entire cast and crew of Bala can be seen dancing and cutting a cake. In one of the videos, the Bala team can be seen shaking a leg to Ayushmann's film Badhaai Ho song Morni Banke. The actor is also seen teaching everyone the signature step of the song. In the second one, the actor, along with the entire team including the director and Yami, is seen cutting the cake to celebrate the last day of the movie.

Check out all the pictures and videos:

Ayushmann and Yami have collaborated on this film after a gap of seven years. They previously worked together in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor.

"The kind of working experience I had with Amar Kaushik and such a brilliant team is something you always look for," Yami said in a statement.

"Everyone associated with the film has given their best to shape up the project for audiences to love. 'Bala' is going to be a very special film for many reasons," she added.

Yami will be seen playing a model from a small town in Bala. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann's co-star of many films.

Ayushmann also tweeted about the film after finishing the shoot. He wrote: "And it's a wrap for 'Bala'. A film which will question the superficial definition of beauty in an entertaining way. Thank you #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam @nowitsabhi @jaavedjaaferi and the entire cast and crew. This is going to be special. November 2019."

Talking about his role in the movie, Ayushmann earlier told Mid-Day, "If there is a need (to go bald), I will go for it. Physical transformation is imperative for any character that you play on screen. On my part, there will be no hiccups."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram