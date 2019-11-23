Take the pledge to vote

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Earns Rs 100.15 Crore

After 'Dream Girl', 'Bala' is Ayushmann Khurrna's second film in 2019 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Read in detail below.

Updated:November 23, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Earns Rs 100.15 Crore
Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar's Bala has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet that the film continues to attract ample footfalls at multiplexes and has earned Rs 100.15 crore by Friday, November 23.

Earlier, the Amar Kaushik-directorial, which has already surpassed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, raked in Rs 10.5 crore on its opening day and became Khurrana's biggest-ever opener. Earlier, this month, Bala made it to theatres in Saudi Arabia.

The film starts with the tragedy of Bala (Ayushmann Khurrana), once the proud bearer of a thick crop of hair and now a young man desperately trying to hold on to his few remaining locks.

Read: Bala Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bald Truth Doesn't Sweep You Off Your Feet

The film earned Rs 98.80 crore by November 22.

The other releases this Friday include Pagalpanti and Frozen 2. While Marjaavaan continues to fare well at the box office, it will be interesting to see the final box office collections of Bala.

In another tweet, Taran informed that Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan earned Rs 37.87 crore at the box office.

"#Marjaavaann has a healthy Week 1... Scored at single screens... Multiplexes outside metros better... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 2.53 cr. Total: ₹ 37.87 cr. #India biz," Taran wrote in his tweet on Friday.

Read: Pagalpanti Movie Review: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor's Film Has No Novelty

Read: Pagalpanti, Frozen 2 Leaked Online by TamilRockers

