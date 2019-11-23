Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Earns Rs 100.15 Crore
After 'Dream Girl', 'Bala' is Ayushmann Khurrna's second film in 2019 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Read in detail below.
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Bala.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar's Bala has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet that the film continues to attract ample footfalls at multiplexes and has earned Rs 100.15 crore by Friday, November 23.
Earlier, the Amar Kaushik-directorial, which has already surpassed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, raked in Rs 10.5 crore on its opening day and became Khurrana's biggest-ever opener. Earlier, this month, Bala made it to theatres in Saudi Arabia.
The film starts with the tragedy of Bala (Ayushmann Khurrana), once the proud bearer of a thick crop of hair and now a young man desperately trying to hold on to his few remaining locks.
Read: Bala Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bald Truth Doesn't Sweep You Off Your Feet
The film earned Rs 98.80 crore by November 22.
#Bala is 💯 Not Out... Continues to attract ample footfalls at multiplexes... [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 100.15 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019
#Bala biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 72.24 crWeek 2: ₹ 26.56 crTotal: ₹ 98.80 cr#India biz.SUPER-HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2019
The other releases this Friday include Pagalpanti and Frozen 2. While Marjaavaan continues to fare well at the box office, it will be interesting to see the final box office collections of Bala.
In another tweet, Taran informed that Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan earned Rs 37.87 crore at the box office.
"#Marjaavaann has a healthy Week 1... Scored at single screens... Multiplexes outside metros better... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 2.53 cr. Total: ₹ 37.87 cr. #India biz," Taran wrote in his tweet on Friday.
#Marjaavaann has a healthy Week 1... Scored at single screens... Multiplexes outside metros better... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 2.53 cr. Total: ₹ 37.87 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2019
Read: Pagalpanti Movie Review: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor's Film Has No Novelty
Read: Pagalpanti, Frozen 2 Leaked Online by TamilRockers
