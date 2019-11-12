Bala Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Delivers Another Hit
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Bala, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, has earned Rs 52.21 crore within four days of its release.
A still from Bala.
Ayushmann Khurrana has yet another hit on his hands this year. His latest release Bala, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, has earned Rs 52.21 crore within four days of its release.
The Amar Kaushik directorial, which deals with the issue of premature balding, earned Rs Rs 8.26 crore on Monday alone. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film has fared better on Day 4 than Ayushmann's previous release, Dream Girl, which had earned Rs 7.43 crore.
Bala had already collected 43.95 crore in its first weekend and the Monday collections take the total to Rs 52.21 crore. It was the highest film opening for Ayushmann so far, earning Rs 10.15 crore on Friday.
"Ayushmann Khurrana is having a dream run at the BO... With #Bala - his seventh hit in a row - his choice of stories + BO earnings mirrors the fact that the actor is on a roll... Very rarely does one see a scoreboard like this in our industry... Wow, just wow," said Taran Adarsh, adding that Tuesday being Guru Nanak Jayanti would boost the film's box office collection further.
#Bala crosses ₹ 50 cr... Remarkable hold on Day 4... Trends better than Ayushmann’s last hit #DreamGirl [Day 4: ₹ 7.43 cr]... Holiday on Day 5 [#GuruNanakJayanti] should only boost biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr. Total: ₹ 52.21 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2019
Ayushmann Khurrana is having a dream run at the BO... With #Bala - his seventh hit in a row - his choice of stories + BO earnings mirrors the fact that the actor is on a roll... Very rarely does one see a scoreboard like this in our industry... Wow, just wow! @ayushmannk— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2019
Bala is also Ayushmann's first movie to be released in Saudi Arabia. It has cleared the standards of the censor board and will now be released on November 14 in Saudi Arabia.
#Bala clears Saudi Arabia censor... First movie of Ayushmann Khurrana to release in #SaudiArabia on 14 Nov 2019. pic.twitter.com/S6m2D7Yun5— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Adidas Gives up on Robot Factories And Wants Humans in Asia to Make More Shoes
- Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Bed-ridden Photograph, Says Body is Giving a Signal to Slow Down
- Instagram Stalking App Like Patrol Thrown Out by Apple; You Can All Relax Now
- WhatsApp is Killing The Battery on Android Phones, OnePlus Phones Seem Worst Hit
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL Qualify For Global Finals