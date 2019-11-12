Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
1-min read

Bala Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Delivers Another Hit

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Bala, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, has earned Rs 52.21 crore within four days of its release.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
Bala Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Delivers Another Hit
A still from Bala.

Ayushmann Khurrana has yet another hit on his hands this year. His latest release Bala, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, has earned Rs 52.21 crore within four days of its release.

The Amar Kaushik directorial, which deals with the issue of premature balding, earned Rs Rs 8.26 crore on Monday alone. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film has fared better on Day 4 than Ayushmann's previous release, Dream Girl, which had earned Rs 7.43 crore.

Bala had already collected 43.95 crore in its first weekend and the Monday collections take the total to Rs 52.21 crore. It was the highest film opening for Ayushmann so far, earning Rs 10.15 crore on Friday.

"Ayushmann Khurrana is having a dream run at the BO... With #Bala - his seventh hit in a row - his choice of stories + BO earnings mirrors the fact that the actor is on a roll... Very rarely does one see a scoreboard like this in our industry... Wow, just wow," said Taran Adarsh, adding that Tuesday being Guru Nanak Jayanti would boost the film's box office collection further.

Bala is also Ayushmann's first movie to be released in Saudi Arabia. It has cleared the standards of the censor board and will now be released on November 14 in Saudi Arabia.

