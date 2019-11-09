Take the pledge to vote

Bala Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Gets Strong Opening, Earns Rs 10.15 Cr

Bala is about a Kanpur guy who is suffering from premature baldness and how he tries every trick to get rid of the social insecurity attached to it.

News18.com

November 9, 2019
With his new film Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again displayed his pull at the box office. His new film, also featuring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in prominent roles, has gathered more than Rs 10 crore at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the film’s opening day business. Adarsh says the film has garnered Rs 10.15 crore on its first day, thanks to a strong world of mouth.

This is also Khirrana’s personal best at the ticket window so far. His last film Dream Girl, which went on to become a superhit, opened with the kitty of Rs 10.05 crore some weeks ago.

Adarsh tweet also shows how Khurrana is going strength to strength with each film. while Bareilly Ki Barfi collected Rs 2.42 crore in 2017, his every film since then has been earning more than the previous one. Not only this, Bala could become his seventh commercially successful film in a row.

The film is about a Kanpur guy who is suffering from premature baldness and how he tries every trick to get rid of the social insecurity attached to it.

This also bring good news for director Amar Kaushik whose first film Stree turned out to be a sleeper hit last year. Like Stree, he has used Bala to comment on social taboos in a humorous way.

