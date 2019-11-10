Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Strong Growth

After Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, Bala will be Ayushmann Khurrana’s third film to have Rs 40+ crore weekend. Both the earlier films easily crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Strong Growth
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Bala.

The second day has brought even better news for Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Bala. After a fantastic opening day figure of Rs 10.15 crore, the film has earned Rs 15.73 crore on the second day. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s business figures.

After Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, this will be Ayushmann’s third film to have an Rs 40+ crore weekend. Both the earlier films later went on to cross the Rs 100 crore mark quite easily.

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and features Ayushmann as a young man with receding hairline. "With Bala, we are sending out some really strong and powerful social messages in the most entertaining manner possible and I'm delighted that the film has instantly connected with audiences on day one. I only hope that the film entertains the whole of India because only this way we will be able to communicate everything that Bala is trying to say and spark a thought shift," the actor, 35, said in a statement.

Ayushmann said Bala is one of his "most precious" scripts to date. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added.

The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram