Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Strong Growth

The second day has brought even better news for Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Bala. After a fantastic opening day figure of Rs 10.15 crore, the film has earned Rs 15.73 crore on the second day. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s business figures.

After Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, this will be Ayushmann’s third film to have an Rs 40+ crore weekend. Both the earlier films later went on to cross the Rs 100 crore mark quite easily.

#Bala hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Superb growth... Day 3 should help *weekend total* cross ₹ 40 cr mark... Will be Ayushmann’s third film to hit ₹ 40 cr+ in *opening weekend* [#BadhaaiHo, #DreamGirl]... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr. Total: ₹ 25.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2019

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and features Ayushmann as a young man with receding hairline. "With Bala, we are sending out some really strong and powerful social messages in the most entertaining manner possible and I'm delighted that the film has instantly connected with audiences on day one. I only hope that the film entertains the whole of India because only this way we will be able to communicate everything that Bala is trying to say and spark a thought shift," the actor, 35, said in a statement.

Ayushmann said Bala is one of his "most precious" scripts to date. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added.

The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

