Bala Clocks 3 Years: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam Post Glimpses From The Movie

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, completed three years today. The 2019 film was directed by Amar Kaushik. So, to mark the occasion, Ayushmann has shared a special post on Twitter. He dropped a clip of the epic scene from the film when his character Bala removes the wig at a public gathering and everyone bursts into laughter. Not just this, but the Vicky Donor star also attached a special note alongside.

He stated, “Thank you Amar Kaushik for a heartfelt rehearsal before this take. Wearing this wig and prosthetics in the peak heartland summer was the toughest part of #Bala. At the end of it all, it was absolutely worth it. Thank you.” Ayushmann also added the hashtag “3 years of Bala,” and “Dinesh Vijan.” He also tagged his co-stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

Thank you @amarkaushik for a heart felt rehearsal before this take. Wearing this wig and prosthetics in the peak heartland summer was the toughest part of #Bala. At the end of it all, it was absolutely worth it. Thank you❤️#3YearsOfBala@yamigautam @bhumipednekar #DineshVijan pic.twitter.com/OqqIf3dVp8 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 8, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared another video on Instagram dedicated to Bala. The clip shows how the makeup artists helped Ayushmann get the Bala look. PS: The movie portrays different stages of balding. The video Ayushmann shared starts with him saying, “Alag toh lag raha hu main (I am looking different) I don’t look like the same person for sure.” For the caption, he wrote, “Building the Bala look.”

On this occasion, Yami Gautam, who is “looking back with a heart full of love and gratitude for the film,” also shared a video on Instagram. The clip carries glimpses of various scenes from the movie enacted by her. “Looking back with a heart full of love and gratitude for the film and Pari Mishra! A character that changed everything for me ever since!” wrote Yami. She also thanked Amar Kaushik and wrote “3 years of #Bala.”

Now, take a look at this throwback video from the sets of Bala. Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar. The actress dropped the same on her Instagram Stories to celebrate “3 years of Bala”.

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik is looking forward to his next venture Bhediya, which is slated to hit theatres on 25 November. Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in An Action Hero. Bhumi Pednekar is busy shooting for her upcoming film The Lady Killer. Yami Gautam’s upcoming projects include Lost and OMG 2.

