Bala Early Review: Bollywood Hails Ayushmann Khurrana for Great Choice and Super Performance

Time and again Ayushmann Khurrana has surprised the audience with his unconventional film choices. Whether it is sperm donation, erectile dysfunction or caste system, Ayushmann has been a part of some important topics of conversation through his films. Also, with black comedy crime thriller Andhadhun, Article 15 and Dream Girl he has proved his acting prowess too. With his latest Bala, the actor is said to have done it again.

Bala, set in a small town and revolves around a prematurely balding man and a woman facing prejudice because of her skin colour.

A special screening of the film was organised for the film on Wednesday and Bollywood is all hearts for the actor. The screening was attended by celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among others.

“Bala is wonderful world created by Amar. It has some amazing performances by Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and rest of the cast with an important message. Congratulations Dino,” wrote Varun Dhawan in his Instagram story after watching the film with beau Natasha Dalal.

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan too shared his review for the film. Praising Ayushmann for his film choices, and complementing Bhumi for her character, he tweeted, "Watched #Bala ‍last night. Its such a wonderful film, with a great message... @amarkaushik amazing job man... @ayushmannk once again great choice and a super performance. @bhumipednekar such a courageous role... hats off ... @yamigautam u were terrific... #dinovijan congrats man (sic)."

#bala is a beautiful world created by @amarkaushik. Entire cast is amazing @ayushmannk sirrrrr superb @bhumipednekar is effortlessly cool and @yamigautam lets make a tik tok soon loved u go catch it. Dino don’t be shy now congratulations . — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2019

Director @amarkaushik has proved with superb comedy film #Bala that #Stree was not a Tukka. But he is one of the best directors in the Bollywood today. His detailing about each scene and each dialogue is just brilliant. Background music is highlight of the film so 3* from me. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 7, 2019

#Bala is a perfect feel good and entertaining film with a great message in the end. @ayushmannk hits the bulls eye again! He is the new age Mr. Perfectionist. What a performance by him!! Terrific direction by @amarkaushik! Brilliant work by script writers. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) November 7, 2019

