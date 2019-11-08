Take the pledge to vote

Bala Early Review: Bollywood Hails Ayushmann Khurrana for Great Choice and Super Performance

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam is set in a small town and revolves around a prematurely balding man and a woman facing prejudice because of her skin colour.

November 8, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
Time and again Ayushmann Khurrana has surprised the audience with his unconventional film choices. Whether it is sperm donation, erectile dysfunction or caste system, Ayushmann has been a part of some important topics of conversation through his films. Also, with black comedy crime thriller Andhadhun, Article 15 and Dream Girl he has proved his acting prowess too. With his latest Bala, the actor is said to have done it again.

Bala, set in a small town and revolves around a prematurely balding man and a woman facing prejudice because of her skin colour.

A special screening of the film was organised for the film on Wednesday and Bollywood is all hearts for the actor. The screening was attended by celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among others.

“Bala is wonderful world created by Amar. It has some amazing performances by Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and rest of the cast with an important message. Congratulations Dino,” wrote Varun Dhawan in his Instagram story after watching the film with beau Natasha Dalal.

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan too shared his review for the film. Praising Ayushmann for his film choices, and complementing Bhumi for her character, he tweeted, "Watched #Bala ‍last night. Its such a wonderful film, with a great message... @amarkaushik amazing job man... @ayushmannk once again great choice and a super performance. @bhumipednekar such a courageous role... hats off ... @yamigautam u were terrific... #dinovijan congrats man (sic)."

