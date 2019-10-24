Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bala Makers Respond to Dr Zeus' Claim of Copying His Song 'Don't Be Shy' Without Permission

The makers of Bala, Maddock Films have responded to the claims of music producer Dr Zeus that the recreation of the song Don't Be Shy was done without his permission.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Bala Makers Respond to Dr Zeus' Claim of Copying His Song 'Don't Be Shy' Without Permission
The makers of Bala, Maddock Films have responded to the claims of music producer Dr Zeus that the recreation of the song Don't Be Shy was done without his permission.

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekarrecently got into another controversy when popular music producer Dr. Zeus claimed on Twitter that his song Don't Be Shy was recreated for the film without his permission. The new version of the song was sung by Badshah, who then took to Twitter in support of Dr. Zeus, saying that he will clear any misunderstanding about the song's rights. Now, the makers of Bala, Maddock Films have also responded to the claim with a statement.

"Karman Entertainment owns the worldwide rights to the song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ by Rouge, the early 2000s classic dance hit, produced by Dr. Zeus. Karman Entertainment gave an official license to Maddock Films for the re-creation rights of Don’t Be Shy, which is featuring in Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and directed by Amar Kaushik. The song video went live on 18. of October and has received an overwhelming response globally. The video and the single itself was teased on social media a day prior and the fun banter between the composers, Badshah and the lead actor, Ayushmann had everyone in splits,” the statement read.

“Karman Entertainment is the UK based company which is the copyright owner of the original song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ and have issued a legitimate license to Maddock Films to create a version for Bala,” they further added.

Take a look at the series of tweets regarding this issue:

Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik is a film about a prematurely balding man. The film has previously been the source of controversy when Assistant Director Kamal Kant Chandra filed a case of plagiarism against the team of Bala and Ayushmann Khurrana. Moreover, the director of Ujda Chaman Abhishek Pathak also fired shots at the makers for the similarities between the two films, after the trailer launch of Bala.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
