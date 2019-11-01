Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
News18 » Movies
Bala Producer Talks About Similarities with Ujda Chaman, Says 'Will Let the Audience Decide'

Bala was initially scheduled to release on November 1 along with Ujda Chaman, but a clash of the similar-themed films has been avoided and it will now open on November 8.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
Over the past few weeks, the upcoming release Bala and Ujda Chaman, which opened this weekend, have been in the news for sharing a similar storyline -- of a young man suffering from premature balding, and his self-confidence issues. The situation has led to lots of controversy, but in all this Bala producer Dinesh Vijan has maintained silence. He says he believes in his film and its originality, and would rather let the audience decide.

"I have been hearing all the noise but have not said anything so far, because I believe in our film. We wish everybody the best. In a week our film will release, and we will let the audience decide. Sometimes, silence is golden. By making any comment, I do not want to influence people to watch our film. It is a good story and we are confident about the film," Vijan told IANS.

Bala was initially scheduled to release on November 1 along with Ujda Chaman, but a clash of the similar-themed films has been avoided and it will now open on November 8.

"In the last 15 years, as a company we have never commented on someone negatively while promoting our film, and we will never do that. We decided to stick to our release date, talk about our film and let the audience decide. We have always produced original content and with Bala, we continue to do that," said Vijan.

The film directed by Amar Kaushik features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

The producer shares that the film will be specially screened in three cities where the audience will get a chance to watch it with the stars.

"We are running a contest and hosting a special screening for lucky winners in Mumbai, Delhi and Benaras. They will get a chance to watch the film with three stars -- in Mumbai with Bhumi, in Delhi with Yami and in Vanaras with Ayushmann," said Vijan.

