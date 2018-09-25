Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala

Noted violinist and musician Balabhaskar and family met with a fatal accident at Pallippuram on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Tuesday.His one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Thejaswi Bala, died in the accident. Condition of Balabhaskar and wife Lakshmi, who were rushed to Medical College Hospital and later admitted to a private hospital, continue to be critical. The car they were travelling in had veered off and hit a tree. The driver is said to have dozed off. The family was en route from Thrissur after visiting a temple.Balabhaskar became the youngest musician to compose for Malayalam film at the age of 17 for the movie Mangalya Pallakku. He emerged to be a prominent name in the Malayalam music industry with his compositions for albums, movies and concerts. He has collaborated with many big names including Ustad Zakhir Hussain, Sivamani, Louis Banks, Vikku Vinayakram, Hariharan, Mattannoor Sankarankutty, Ranjit Barot and Fazal Qureshi.