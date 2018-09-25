English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
Balabhaskar became the youngest musician to compose for Malayalam film at the age of 17 for the movie Mangalya Pallakku.
New Delhi: Noted violinist and musician Balabhaskar and family met with a fatal accident at Pallippuram on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Tuesday.
His one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Thejaswi Bala, died in the accident. Condition of Balabhaskar and wife Lakshmi, who were rushed to Medical College Hospital and later admitted to a private hospital, continue to be critical. The car they were travelling in had veered off and hit a tree. The driver is said to have dozed off. The family was en route from Thrissur after visiting a temple.
Balabhaskar became the youngest musician to compose for Malayalam film at the age of 17 for the movie Mangalya Pallakku. He emerged to be a prominent name in the Malayalam music industry with his compositions for albums, movies and concerts. He has collaborated with many big names including Ustad Zakhir Hussain, Sivamani, Louis Banks, Vikku Vinayakram, Hariharan, Mattannoor Sankarankutty, Ranjit Barot and Fazal Qureshi.
