Balabhaskar Off To the World of Unheard Melodies: A Memoriam

Balabhaskar is no more with us. The musician, 40, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram early on Tuesday. A week after a deadly car crash snatched his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Thejaswini Bala away, his death follows a cardiac arrest.

Balabhaskar and wife Lekshmi, who suffered major wounds in the accident, had undergone surgeries and treatment, but he was the more injured. The news came as a shocker to all who expected Balabhaskar to be on the road to recovery. For a short span of time, he even remained without ventilator support, but things took a tragic turn.

The family of the violinist -- comprising him, his wife, and their daughter -- were on their way from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram, when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree at Pallipuram. The driver of the car is said to have dozed off while driving. He was also admitted to the hospital.

Balabhaskar had an amazing trajectory as a musician. At the tender age of 12, he made a name for himself doing stage shows. By 17, he had carved a niche in the world of music by composing for films, and his first soundtrack was for the Malayalam-language Mangalya Pallak.

He was one of the pioneers of popular music in Kerala, which was accustomed to more traditional genres until then. He had this Midas touch in that every album of his that hit the market in the early noughties was an instant hit. Let it B, his maiden instrumental fusion album released in 2011, featured A-listers such as Sivamani, Louiz Banks, Fazal Qureshi, Gino Banks and Sheldon D'Silva.

Balabhaskar was born to C.K. Unni and Santhakumari in Thiruvananthapuram on July 10, 1978. He got married to his longtime girlfriend Lakshmi in 2000. Both studied together in University College, Thiruvananthapuram. Their only child

was born after 16 years of marriage.

The mortal remains of the musician will be cremated at Santhikavadom crematorium in Thycaud with full state honours on Wednesday.