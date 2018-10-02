English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Balabhaskar, Violinist and Composer, Passes Away Week After Car Crash in Kerala
Bala Bhaskar had suffered multiple injuries and had undergone a surgery. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest around 1 am and passed away.
File photo of violist Balabhaskar with his wife Lakshmi and daughter Tejaswini Bala.
Thiruvananthapuram: Popular Kerala musician and violinist Balabhaskar passed away on Tuesday, a week after being seriously injured in a car crash that claimed the life of his two-year-old daughter. He was 40.
His wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun are undergoing treatment.
The family was returning after temple worship at Thrissur when their car went out of control and hit a tree. The car was being driven by Bhaskar's friend, Arjun, who was also injured. Bala Bhaskar had suffered multiple injuries and had undergone a surgery. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest around 1 am and passed away, the hospital sources said.
Their two-year-old child, Tejaswini Bala, was cremated on Thursday. His only was born 16 years after marriage.
Balabhaskar is known for his stage performances in and outside Kerala. He shot to fame when, as a 17-year-old, he composed music for a Malayalam film and scored music for several other movies.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
