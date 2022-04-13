Balaji Murugadoss Wins Bigg Boss Ultimate, Takes Homes Rs 20 Lakh, Trophy

Balaji Murugadoss has won Bigg Boss Ultimate, the maiden Ott version of BB Tamil, and took home a trophy and Rs 20 lakh in prize money. Balaji, who has a large fan base, earned a sufficient number of votes to place him at the top of the chart.

Balaji is among the season’s top contestants. He was already predicted as the winner of the season. In the previous season, his hostility, violent outbursts, and confrontations with the others put him on the map (Bigg Boss Tamil 4). However, he has matured with time, attempted to manage his aggression, and won the hearts of his admirers.

After being announced as the winner of the title, Balaji, along with Simbu, got a bit emotional. Dedicating his win to his fans, Balaji said, “This victory is for my fans. I dedicate this victory to the ‘Bala-Family’."

Followed by a Beautifully compiled AV, Simbu also conveyed his congrats to the winner, saying, “No matter how many ups and downs he has faced, it is the love that the fans have for him that has brought him so far.”

Simbu AKA Silambarasan took over Bigg Boss Ultimate as the new host after Kamal Haasan quit. Simbu quickly became popular among viewers after taking over as the show’s anchor. He was praised for his approachable and upbeat demeanour toward the participants.

Meanwhile, Niroop, the first runner-up, fought hard against Bala and merited to be there. Following him, actress Ramya Pandian, who entered as a wild card, continued to struggle and finished as the second runner-up among the other participants. Thamarai Selvi finished the season in the top four.

Additionally, former edition title winners Raju Jeyamohan, Aari, Riythvika, and others graced the spectacular conclusion. One of the many significant highlights of the star-studded grand finale was some hot performances by ex-contestants, including actors Yashika Anand, Samyuktha, and season 4 winner Aari Arujunan.

