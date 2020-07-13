Balaji Telefilms' Tanusri Dasgupta Hospitalised, Tested Covid-19 Positive Last Week

Balaji Telefilms' Executive Vice President, Tanusri Dasgupta was moved to the hospital on Saturday night after she needed to be on oxygen support. She had tested positive for coronavirus last week and was home quarantining thereafter.

Speaking to Times of India, Dasgupta said that she might have caught "caught a deeper strain" and needed to be hospitalised at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Her mother had also tested Covid-19 positive but she did not need hospitalisation as she showed mild symptoms.

"I was brought to the hospital on Saturday night when I hit a low on oxygen. The doctor did a blood test and advised me to get admitted so that I can be monitored. Before that I was at home with my mother who had also tested positive. But she did not need to be hospitalised. She was home quarantined and is on her way to recovery," the publication quoted her as saying.

Adding that the hospital staff has been extremely helpful in nursing her back to health Tanusri said she still has cough, due to bronchitis and is being treated for the same. "Yes, it was scary for a few days, but if you are in good hands there is no fear. We all are recovering and I will be back home soon," she said.

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan, who plays the leading man Anurag Basu in the Ekta Kapoor-produced sho, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Without naming Samthaan, Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms also released a statement, saying a talent from the show has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees," a spokesperson for the banner said in a statement.

The makers are taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they said.

"We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets," the spokesperson added.