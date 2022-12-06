Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi’s NBK 108 To Go On Floors On December 8: Reports

The production of NBK 108, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first project with director Anil Ravipudi, will begin soon. Owing to rumours that Balakrishna will be seen in a new avatar in it, there has been a decent amount of talk in the industry about the film. Reportedly, the film’s shoot will begin on December 8 in Hyderabad. In a recent interview with IndiaToday, Anil — who has a large fan base — acknowledges that directing Balakrishna is a big responsibility.

Under the Shine Screens brand, Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing the comedy-drama NBK 108. Anil, whose recent film, F3, was a tremendous success — is now focusing on this project. The movie is said to have the potential to revolutionise the director’s career, Anil discloses exclusively to India Today. It is expected that the movie will live up to Balakrishna’s regal reel image. He also shared that NBK 108 is very different from his other movies.

In the movie, Sree Leela plays the part of Balakrishna’s daughter. According to rumours, the producers were hunting for an actress to star alongside Balakrishna. There have been rumours that they had decided to cast female starlet Nayanthara.

The producers reportedly communicated with Nayanthara as well. The admirers of Balakrishna and Nayanthara are thrilled by these rumours. They previously worked on the movies Jai Simha and Simha. Both movies were huge hits at the box office.

Simha’s plot is centred on a father and son who oppose injustice in their community. Jai Simha tells a tale about a mechanic who defends his family from thugs.

Read all the Latest Movies News here