Balakrishna Attends Hindupur TDP Minority Leader's Wedding in New Look. Check Here

Tollywood actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna attended the wedding of a TDP minority leader from Hindupur recently. To the surprise, Balakrishna appeared in a yellow kurta paired with a Karakul cap at the wedding.

To capture the moments of Balakrishna sporting Karakuli, the photographers and people who attended the wedding made a beeline. Now, social media is full of Balayya’s pictures and the fans are loving his new look.

There was a commotion at the place with the slogans praising Balakrishna. As he reached the venue, the actor offered his blessings to the bride and groom. On this occasion, fans and TDP members greeted the actor with a warm welcome.

On the professional front, the veteran actor’s recent release Akhanda witnessed a tremendous victory at the box office. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, he also announced a sequel of the all-time entertainer. The actor has some promising projects in his kitty. The actor-turned-MLA is active in the film industry as well as politics.

He is currently busy shooting for Krack director Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming project. Tentatively titled NBK107, the first look poster of Balakrishna from the movie was unveiled earlier in February. It is known that the film will be a mass and commercial entertainer with actress Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Balakrishna, while Kannada’s actor Duniya Vijay will play the villain. Moreover, the film has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing a powerful role.

