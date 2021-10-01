Balakrishna Couldn’t Get Shakuntala Right; Will Samantha’s Next Be Successful?

The famous South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the mythological drama Shakuntalam. The Gunasekhar directorial is based on the popular Sanskrit play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by ancient Indian poet Kalidas. The story is about Shakuntala and her husband Dushyant’s love story. There have been previous attempts on the subject as well but without the desired success.

Telugu veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna played the lead role in the 1991 film Brahmarshi Vishwamitra. The film was directed by his father NT Rama Rao and featured Balaksrishna as Dushyant while actress Madhumita played Shakuntala.

Brahmarshi Vishwamitra, in which NTR played the role of a villain, was a commercial failure. The story of Shakuntala and Dushyant was part of the movie. Even before Brahmarshi Vishwamitra, NTR had featured in a film on Shakuntala in 1966. The eponymously titled movie starred the late actor as Dushyant with B Saroja Devi portraying the character of Shakuntala. The 1966 film also could not attract the audience to the theaters.

Now, Samantha is featuring in another attempt at Kalidas’s play on Shakuntala. The shoot of Shakuntalam has been completed, and is expected to release next year. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is portraying the character of Dushyant in the movie.

After two forgettable Telugu films on Shakuntala, moviegoers will be keen to see what Gunasekhar and Samantha have in store for them.

Samantha’s last appearance was in web series The Family Man. The season two of the Hindi spy thriller received accolades particularly for the performances of Samantha and Manoj Bajpayee.

After her marriage with Naga Chaitanya in 2017, the 34-year-old actress has delivered several hits. Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe and Majili with her husband are some of her memorable films since 2018.

Samantha was recently in news for her alleged strained relationship with her husband. She has also removed her surname ‘Akkikeni’ from her social media handles.

