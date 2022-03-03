Balakrishna Rejected These Films Before They Went to Pawan Kalyan. Bheemla Nayak on List

As the age-old saying goes, one man’s loss is another man’s gain. Pawan Kalyan is referred to as the Power Star of the Telugu film industry by storm. His most recent release Bheemla Nayak is already taking the box office by storm and smashing one record after another. But not many are aware that Bheemla Nayak was first offered to Nandamuri Balakrishna. Pawan Kalyan, in his long acting career, has acted in some films that were originally offered to Balakrishna.

Let’s have a look at such films:

Bheemla Nayak: Balakrishna was the first choice for the film. However, Balayya turned down the project for some reason. Naga Vamsi and Trivikram Srinivas tried to persuade Balakrishna to join the project again, but he refused. Trivikram Srinivas, thereafter, met Pawan Kalyan, who said yes for the role.

Vakeel Saab: When Balakrishna turned down Vakeel Saab, Trivikram Srinivas recommended the name of Pawan Kalyan to Dil Raju.

Annavaram: The film was produced by MegaSuper Good Films. Balakrishna was to be roped in for this film but he could not join due to his other commitments. The film went to Pawan Kalyan.

In his career, Pawan Kalyan has also rejected several films. One such film was Idiot. Pawan Kalyan was offered the lead role in the 2002 superhit flick initially. After he rejected the film, Ravi Teja was roped in to play the lead role. Pawan Kalyan’s rationale for rejecting the film was only known to him, but he undoubtedly missed out on a hit picture.

Ravi Teja-starrer Amma Nana O Tamila Ammayi was also initially offered to Pawan Kalyan. He rejected this Telugu sports drama. Ravi Teja was then cast as the lead in the film. The film was also directed by Puri Jagannadh.

