Balakrishna-starrer Narasimha Naidu Completes 21 Years of Release. Unknown Facts

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Narasimha Naidu has completed 21 years of its release today. The film had hit the theatres on this day in 2001 and had Simran as the female lead opposite Balayya. Among others, Preeti Jhangiani and Asha Saini were seen in pivotal roles.

Directed by Gopal, the film was bankrolled by Medikonda Murali Krishna, while the dialogues were written by Paruchuri Brothers.

In 2001, Narasimha Naidu turned out to be a sensational hit at the box office, surprising the trade analysts. The film is still fresh among the Telugu cine audience.

According to reports, the film had grossed a total of about Rs. 30 crores at the box office. Narasimha Naidu was also the first Telugu film that ran in theatres for more than 100 days in about 105 cinema halls across the country at the time.

Chinni Krishna wrote the screenplay for the film, while the story was said to be based on the life of Brahmins from Mahabharata.

An action scene wherein Balakrishna was seen fighting with the villain chasing the lead actor was immensely loved by the fans

Chiranjeevi starrer Mrugaraju was also released on the same day, the Gunasekhar directorial couldn’t stand in front of Balakrishna-starrer.

Recently, Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda had smashed some box office records. The Boyapati Srinu directorial was released on December 2 and grossed around Rs 125 crores in 28 days.

