Balakrishna to Have Extended Role in Rajamouli's Mahesh Babu-Starrer? What We Know

Director SS Rajamouli is waiting for the release of his magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. And while RRR will hit theatres on March 25, Rajamouli’s next venture starring Mahesh Babu is in the news. Rumour has it that Nandamuri Balakrishna may be seen for an extended special appearance.

Reports say that the script is coming together quickly, and the search for the other lead actor is underway. Rajamouli is eager to cast Nandamuri Balakrishna in that crucial role. The Baahubali director wanted to work with Balayya for several years, but the project never materialised. In his talk show Unstoppable with NBK, Balayya even asked SS Rajamouli why they couldn’t work together on a project.

Rajamouli was quick to respond that he can’t handle Balakrishna “out of fear".

Coming back to the Mahesh Babu film, K.L. Narayana will produce the venture. The script is currently in the editing stage. According to the most recent information, this film, too, much like his other films, will have multiple actors.

The role for which Rajamouli is considering Balayya is as important as Mahesh Babu’s character in the film. The character will be there in the movie for about 40 minutes.

Mahesh Babu is preparing for the release of his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Balayya, on the other hand, has begun production on his upcoming film with director Gopichand Malineni.

