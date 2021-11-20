Balakrishna’s Akhanda Gets U/A Certificate After Multiple Cuts

Telugu star Balakrishna’s upcoming film Akhanda has got U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film successfully passed the censor test after multiple cuts and it is all set to release in theaters on December 2. The film has got U/A certificate from the censor board. The film will be of total 2 hours and 47 minutes after multiple cuts as suggested by the censor board.

The recently released trailer of the film received immense love from the audience. The trailer of Akhanada was released on November 14 and it’s receiving good response from fans and viewers.

In Akhanda Nandamuri Balakrishna is playing the lead role in this action-thriller. The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film also stars Pragya Jaiswal as the heroine. Jagapathibabu and Srikanth are playing pivotal roles and Taman has composed the music for the film.

The shoot for the film was wrapped last month. The producers and the crew of the film have been busy with promotions ahead of the film’s release. Few of the songs from the film were released earlier. The Bham Akhand song from the film which was released during Diwali had impressed the audience. The song is written by Anant Sriram and sung by Shankar Maha Devan.

The Balayya-Boyapati combination has given two blockbuster hits in the past and the third upcoming film might also impress the audience. The film was scheduled to be released on May 28 on the occasion of NTR Jayanti but was postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The popular OTT platform Hot Star has acquired the digital satellite rights of the film. The film is being produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwarka Entertainments.

