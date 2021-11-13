Balakrishna's NBK 107, Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, Launched With Pooja Ceremony

The pooja ceremony of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer NBK 107, helmed by Gopichand Malineni, was conducted on Saturday in Hyderabad. The entire team of the film attended the pooja ceremony, and the regular shooting is supposed to start soon. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

As per reports, the film will be a mass entertainer in which Balakrishna will be seen in a double role. The film is reportedly inspired by real incidents and is expected to hit the theatres next year.

The makers announced the launch of the film on social media and also shared some pictures. Sharing the news, Mythri Movie Makers tweeted that NBK107 has been kicked off on an auspicious note with a pooja.

VV Vinayak marked the beginning of the film by sounding the clapboard while the camera was switched on by Boyapati Sreenu. The script of the film was handed over to Gopichand by the team of directors, including Bobby, Buchi Babu Sana, and Koratala Siva.

#NBK107 kicks off on an auspicious note with Pooja Event💥Clap by #VVVinayak garu ❤️ Camera Switch on by #BoyapatiSreenu garu ❤️ First shot direction by @harish2you garu ❤️#KoratalaSiva garu, @dirbobby garu, @BuchiBabuSana garu handed over the script to @megopichand garu❤️ pic.twitter.com/KW0KkpTWGk — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 13, 2021

Our ROARING Film #NBK107 has been launched Today! 💥Extremely thrilled & Excited to move to the sets.. with the LION, #GodOfMasses & our 'Natasimham' #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru! 🦁🔥 Will try to present #NBK Gaaru in best possible Avatar! 😊👍🏻#NBK107Begins pic.twitter.com/gNbZOqhcos — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 13, 2021

Gopichandh Malineni too shared this happy news with the fans via his Twitter handle. Sharing some pictures, he wrote that their roaring film NBK107 has been launched today. He also added that he was extremely thrilled and excited to move to the sets with the lion. The name of the film has not been decided yet.

While the tentative title of the film is said to be Jai Balayya, the official announcement is still awaited. This will be Balakrishna’s 107th film.

